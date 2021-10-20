Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect in custody following morning road rage gunfire incident on I-94

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
milwaukee county sheriff's office
Posted at 12:44 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 13:44:56-04

OAK CREEK — A suspect is in custody following road rage related gunfire on Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Reports of shots fired around 7 a.m. on I-94 shutdown all south bound lanes near Drexel Avenue. The highway was closed until about 8 a.m.
No one is believed to have been injured.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku