Suspect in custody following morning road rage gunfire incident on I-94
OAK CREEK — A suspect is in custody following road rage related gunfire on Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
Reports of shots fired around 7 a.m. on I-94 shutdown all south bound lanes near Drexel Avenue. The highway was closed until about 8 a.m.
No one is believed to have been injured.
