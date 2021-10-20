Racine Police find guns, drugs, and money after performing 18 search warrants

RACINE — Racine Police performed 18 search warrants on members of the gangs, Gangster Disciples, and Vice Lords, on Wednesday.

According to Racine Police a "large amount of controlled substances, currency, weapons, and assets were recovered as part of the investigation." Officials did not specify what kind of substances, weapons, or other assets were found.

In addition to the seizures, "numerous federal indictments" were made.

Agencies ranging from the F.B.I to the Tennessee Highway Patrol participated in the search warrants.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip