Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Racine Police find guns, drugs, and money after performing 18 search warrants

items.[0].image.alt
Racine Police
Racine PD
Racine Police
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 13:35:52-04

RACINE — Racine Police performed 18 search warrants on members of the gangs, Gangster Disciples, and Vice Lords, on Wednesday.

According to Racine Police a "large amount of controlled substances, currency, weapons, and assets were recovered as part of the investigation." Officials did not specify what kind of substances, weapons, or other assets were found.

In addition to the seizures, "numerous federal indictments" were made.
Agencies ranging from the F.B.I to the Tennessee Highway Patrol participated in the search warrants.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku