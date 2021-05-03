Suspect in casino shooting was former employee, police say

The suspected shooter in a deadly shooting at the Oneida Casino complex over the weekend was a former employee who had been forbidden from entering the property earlier this year, law enforcement officials said Monday.

The shooter was identified as Bruce Pofahl, 62. Officials say Pofahl was fired from the Duck Creek Restaurant earlier this year. Police said he entered the restaurant Saturday evening in search of another employee who was not working at the time.

Pofahl shot two victims inside of the restaurant and shot another person outside before he was shot and killed by Green Bay police. The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting, said three officers shot Pofahl.

The victims who died were identified as Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35. Daniel Mulligan, 28, was identified as the third victim who was shot outside. Mulligan is recovering in an area hospital.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was a targeted incident.

A GoFundMe was created for Mulligan. As of Monday morning, Mulligan's fundraiser raised more than $17,000.

Law enforcement said more than 75 police officers responded to the scene on Saturday. Officials are investigating the motive behind the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting of Pofahl are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per department policy.

