Brown County Sheriff's Office asked to investigate double homicide at Oneida Casino complex

AP Photo/Mike Roemer
Law enforcement at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wis in the early morning hours of Sunday May 2nd, 2021 after an active shooter. Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at the casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police Saturday. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 5:38 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 06:38:55-04

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Oneida Police Department has requested Brown County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the double homicide and attempted homicide that occurred at the Radisson at the Oneida Casino complex Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said in an update Sunday.

Authorities say a gunman killed two people at the casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office said Oneida Police Department has also requested the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to handle the police shooting of the suspect.

Authorities are still processing the crime scene and may continue processing it into the early evening Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office said it will not be releasing the names of the suspect, victims, or officers involved for now as they continue to work to notify families.

"We understand there were a large number of people in the vicinity of the incident last night. If anyone has direct eyewitness observations of the homicides and has not yet been interviewed by a law enforcement agent, please contact Lt. Brian Slinger at 920-448-4229 and leave your name and contact number. He will get in touch to schedule an interview," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Condolences poured in following news of the shooting.

The Packers released a statement Sunday afternoon:

Additionally, the Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur also released a statement on Twitter:

Other Wisconsin leaders also issued statements:

For anyone who may still have a vehicle at the Radisson, the Sheriff's Office says if your vehicle is on the 2nd floor or higher of the parking ramp, you can respond to the main entrance and meet with security. They will escort vehicle owners one at a time to their vehicles.

For any vehicles on the first floor of the parking ramp or the parking lot outside the ramp, those vehicles will need to remain in place until the crime scene is clear, which again is likely to be late afternoon or early evening.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday at 10:00 a.m.

