ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Oneida Police Department has requested Brown County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the double homicide and attempted homicide that occurred at the Radisson at the Oneida Casino complex Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said in an update Sunday.

Authorities say a gunman killed two people at the casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office said Oneida Police Department has also requested the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to handle the police shooting of the suspect.

Authorities are still processing the crime scene and may continue processing it into the early evening Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office said it will not be releasing the names of the suspect, victims, or officers involved for now as they continue to work to notify families.

"We understand there were a large number of people in the vicinity of the incident last night. If anyone has direct eyewitness observations of the homicides and has not yet been interviewed by a law enforcement agent, please contact Lt. Brian Slinger at 920-448-4229 and leave your name and contact number. He will get in touch to schedule an interview," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Condolences poured in following news of the shooting.

The Packers released a statement Sunday afternoon:

Additionally, the Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur also released a statement on Twitter:

My deepest condolences to all those affected by last night’s shooting here in Green Bay. We have the smallest & closest community in professional sports. It’s unfortunate anytime events like this occur & sad when it hits so close to home. — Matt LaFleur (@CoachMLaFleur) May 2, 2021

Other Wisconsin leaders also issued statements:

I am thinking today of the victims who lost their lives at the Radisson near Green Bay yesterday evening, those who have lost a family member or a friend, and the many people who went through a terrifying active shooter situation. — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) May 2, 2021

I’m grateful to the many first responders from multiple agencies who responded to the scene and to the investigators who are ensuring that there will be a full investigation of this tragic incident. — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) May 2, 2021

My heart goes out to the Oneida Nation, to the Ashwaubenon & Green Bay communities, and to the injured victims and those who had their lives taken away by tragic gun violence. Let us heal and work together to take action to confront gun violence like the epidemic it clearly is. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 2, 2021

For anyone who may still have a vehicle at the Radisson, the Sheriff's Office says if your vehicle is on the 2nd floor or higher of the parking ramp, you can respond to the main entrance and meet with security. They will escort vehicle owners one at a time to their vehicles.

For any vehicles on the first floor of the parking ramp or the parking lot outside the ramp, those vehicles will need to remain in place until the crime scene is clear, which again is likely to be late afternoon or early evening.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday at 10:00 a.m.