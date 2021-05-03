"He just started shooting," Eyewitnesses reflect on Saturday night shooting in Ashwaubenon

MILWAUKEE — Investigators are still piecing together what prompted a man to open fire at the Duck Creek Restaurant and Bar inside The Radisson Hotel in Ashwaubenon.

Three people died including the shooter and the surviving shooting victim is being treated at hospital in Milwaukee.

The Sheriff's office said this was a targeted incident. The gunman was looking for a restaurant employee who was not there.

However, they say the gunman and that employee did have prior issues, and that the victims who died were known to the employee.

Sunday afternoon, many people were entering the hotel to get their belongings and some people we spoke to say it happened so fast they didn't what was going on.

Massachusetts Pirates Coaching Assistant Don Williams said his arena football team just landed and were having a dinner at Duck Creek Restaurant when things took a turn for the worse.

"Where we were sitting in the restaurant that's where he was," Williams said. "He was right there. So, if he wanted to just shoot up the restaurant, he would have had us all."

AJ Sabrowsky was in town celebrating his friend's bachelor party and they were paying their bills when they came face to face with the shooter.

"You just freeze, you don't think you just drop and pray to god that you're not going anywhere," Sabrowsky said.

His friend, Randall Marquardt was crying after seeing someone lose their life last night. He remembers the only thought that crossed his mind.

"I thought all my friends were going to die in there and I wasn't going to see my family or fiance again," Marquardt said.

A momentous celebration turned into a horrific incident, but both men said they are relieved to be able alive.

"We gambled really good last night but we won the best prize of all we got out with our lives," Sabrowsky said.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is actively working to get eyewitness statements and are asking anyone who saw something and haven't been interviewed to come forward.

You can contact Lt. Brian Slinger at (920)448-4229.

