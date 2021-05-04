Former co-worker filed restraining order against Oneida casino shooter

We are learning more about the suspect in the Oneida Casino shooting. Officials say he was a former employee of the casino, and the I-Team found that a former co-worker filed a restraining order against him earlier this year.

Officials say Bruce Pofahl, 62, was fired from the Duck Creek Restaurant on the casino complex and court documents give a clearer picture as to why.

A co-worker filed a restraining order against Pofahl after he lost his job, telling authorities he sent threatening emails and text messages including pictures of their home.

They said he was fired for harassing co-workers, among other issues.

The petition filed on March 9 states Pofahl texted the co-worker "times-up" and that he was going to "ruin" their sister's wedding.

The Brown County Sheriff tried multiple times to serve the restraining order, reporting Pofahl was uncooperative. He was finally served on March 17.

Two weeks later, Pofahl did not appear at an injunction hearing, citing concerns about the coronavirus.

On March 29, a judge granted the injunction but did not issue a firearms restriction, saying there was not "clear and convincing evidence" that he would use a gun to harm someone.

The judge did order Pofahl to stay away from his former co-worker and not to contact them, including through text and email for the next four years.

