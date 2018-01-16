Superintendent 'thankful' no kids exposed to handgun brought to Menomonee Falls school

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 6:00PM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Washington, Waukesha
The gun was found on school grounds Friday, and a letter went out to parents today explaining what happened.
According to Greco, unbeknownst to the child (who's between the age of four and seven years old) and the child's parents, the handgun was inadvertently placed in the child's backpack and found by the student's teacher at the end of the school day.
Greco said the teacher went to place something in the child's backpack and realized the backpack was heavier than usual. The teacher then looked inside the backpack, discovered the handgun and a support staff member immediately brought it to the office. The police were contacted and came to the school where they began their investigation.
“In this case, we’re thankful that no children were exposed to it," Greco said. "We’re thankful that the situation ended safely, and we’re thankful for the full cooperation of the police department."
In a statement, the district said, in part:
"Although it was a mistake, it was clearly a negligent one and the Menomonee Falls Police Department is handling the situation from a legal standpoint. This student was not a perpetrator of a crime, but caught in the middle of a potentially traumatic experience for a young student.
Shady Lane as with all of our schools is an exceptional place to learn. Our focus is the safety of children at all times, nobody was hurt, there was no intention to do harm. The staff reacted professionally and appropriately to ensure the safety of everyone at school.
We have great schools and great families here in Menomonee Falls and we thank you for being a part of our family."