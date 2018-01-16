Superintendent 'thankful' no kids exposed to handgun brought to Menomonee Falls school

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI - A handgun found in a child’s backpack Friday at Shady Lane Elementary School in Menomonee Falls has parents concerned.



Superintendent of the Menomonee Falls School District, Pat Greco, said parents have been sending emails with questions after a loaded handgun was found in a child's backpack.

The gun was found on school grounds Friday, and a letter went out to parents today explaining what happened.

According to Greco, unbeknownst to the child (who's between the age of four and seven years old) and the child's parents, the handgun was inadvertently placed in the child's backpack and found by the student's teacher at the end of the school day.

Greco said the teacher went to place something in the child's backpack and realized the backpack was heavier than usual. The teacher then looked inside the backpack, discovered the handgun and a support staff member immediately brought it to the office. The police were contacted and came to the school where they began their investigation.

“In this case, we’re thankful that no children were exposed to it," Greco said. "We’re thankful that the situation ended safely, and we’re thankful for the full cooperation of the police department."

In a statement, the district said, in part: