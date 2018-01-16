Superintendent 'thankful' no kids exposed to handgun brought to Menomonee Falls school

The gun was in the backpack by mistake

Lauren Winfrey
6:06 PM, Jan 15, 2018
2 hours ago

Menomonee Falls School District officials say a handgun was mistakenly put into a student’s backpack and brought to an elementary school last week.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI - A handgun found in a child’s backpack Friday at Shady Lane Elementary School in Menomonee Falls has parents concerned. 

Superintendent of the Menomonee Falls School District, Pat Greco, said parents have been sending emails with questions after a loaded handgun was found in a child's backpack. 

The gun was found on school grounds Friday, and a letter went out to parents today explaining what happened.

According to Greco, unbeknownst to the child (who's between the age of four and seven years old) and the child's parents, the handgun was inadvertently placed in the child's backpack and found by the student's teacher at the end of the school day. 

Greco said the teacher went to place something in the child's backpack and realized the backpack was heavier than usual. The teacher then looked inside the backpack, discovered the handgun and a support staff member immediately brought it to the office. The police were contacted and came to the school where they began their investigation. 

“In this case, we’re thankful that no children were exposed to it," Greco said. "We’re thankful that the situation ended safely, and we’re thankful for the full cooperation of the police department."

In a statement, the district said, in part: 

"Although it was a mistake, it was clearly a negligent one and the Menomonee Falls Police Department is handling the situation from a legal standpoint. This student was not a perpetrator of a crime, but caught in the middle of a potentially traumatic experience for a young student.

Shady Lane as with all of our schools is an exceptional place to learn. Our focus is the safety of children at all times, nobody was hurt, there was no intention to do harm. The staff reacted professionally and appropriately to ensure the safety of everyone at school.  
We have great schools and great families here in Menomonee Falls and we thank you for being a part of our family."

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top