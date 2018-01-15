School District: Gun mistakenly brought to Menomonee Falls elementary school by student

The superintendent is expected to speak to reporters about the incident this afternoon. Watch the conference live:

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls School District officials say a handgun was mistakenly put into a student’s backpack and brought to an elementary school last week.

The incident happened last Friday at Shady Lane Elementary School.

In a letter sent home to parents, school district officials say the student did not know the gun was in their backpack.

The school district says a teacher found the gun in the student’s backpack while they were placing something in it. A support staff member brought it to the school office, contacted police -- and the gun was "never revealed or taken out while in school.”

The Menomonee Falls School District will hold a news conference regarding the incident on Monday at 3:45 p.m.



You can read full letter sent to parents from the school district below: