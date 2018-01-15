DPW: 1,800 parking tickets issued due to snow parking rules

New parking rules are in place this winter

Marty Hobe
5:53 PM, Jan 15, 2018
2 hours ago

WORCESTER, MA - MARCH 14: Parked cars line a snowy street in Worcester, MA as a winter storm arrives in the region on Mar. 14, 2017. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Boston Globe
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE - According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, 1,835 parking citations were issued as part of new parking regulations while snow falls in the city. 

The city got rid of the 4-inch rule this year, saying it was too confusing for drivers. 
Instead, the city put up signs explaining which side of the street motorists should park on, depending on the day of the week. 

"So on an odd calendar day, you'd park on the odd side of the street starting at 11 p.m. and on an even calendar day, you'd park on the even side of the street from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.," Laura Daniels, the DPW director of operations, told TODAY’S TMJ4 in November. 

The DPW also has an alert system that will send messages to your smartphone. Sign up for those alerts HERE
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top