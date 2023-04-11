South Shore Terrace to open April 12

MILWAUKEE — Beer garden season is beginning in Milwaukee!

Milwaukee County Parks announced South Shore Terrace will be opening on Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. There will be a keg tapping to celebrate the opening, where guests can enjoy free beer while it lasts.

The kitchen at the beer garden will also be open, featuring a new spring menu.

The award-winning beer garden is one of the most popular in the region, known for its beer, food, gas fire pits, and views of Lake Michigan and Milwaukee's skyline. Lakefront seating will be available again this year, thanks to a donation from Molson Coors.

South Shore Terrace will have 20 tap lines this year, and food items like the Buffalo & Bleu Burger, Milwaukee Melt, fresh salads, hand-battered cheese curds, sidewinder fries, the popular Friday Fish Fry, and kids’ menu.

According to a news release from Milwaukee County Parks, South Shore Terrace will have the following hours:



Wednesday-Friday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Holidays: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The reopening of the beer garden comes after a very successful season in 2022. Milwaukee County Parks said South Shore Terrace served 80,000 pints of beer last year, 6,000 seltzers, 5,000-liter steins of beer, 25,000 orders of sidewinder fries, 6,000 orders of cheese curds, 5,000 soft pretzels, and thousands of sandwiches and salads.

Other beer gardens will likely open in the coming weeks. Estabrook Park has already had a pre-season pop-up opening, but its grand opening is scheduled for April 21 at 6 p.m.

By: Julia Marshall

Milwaukee County Parks just announced the schedule for the 2023 Traveling Beer Garden!

The traveling beer garden was a big success last year, so Milwaukee County parks is bringing it back once again.

The beer garden will open at its first location on Greenfield Park on May 17. It will remain at that park through May 29, before it moves to Froemming Park on May 31.

Check out the full schedule of dates and locations for the 2023 season.



Greenfield Park: May 17-29

Froemming Park: May 31 - June 11

Cooper park: June 14-25

Grant Park: June 28- July 9

Lake Park: July 12-23

McCarty Park: July 26 - Aug. 6

Doctors Park: August 9-27

Sheridan Park Aug. 30 - Sept. 4

The beer garden will be open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

If you've never tried out the traveling beer garden, here's what you should know. The beer gardens are established at parks for 12 days at a time, with old fire trucks serving as beer trucks. The old trucks were converted into mobile beer gardens, serving up craft beers and more.

In addition to beer, there's also some food available at the parks including beef sticks, bavarian pretzels, ice cream, and chips.

The beer gardens are managed by Milwaukee County Parks in partnership with Sprecher Brewery.

Revenue from the beer gardens goes back to the parks in an effort to improve the community spaces.

