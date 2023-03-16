Milwaukee County Parks releases 2023 Traveling Beer Garden schedule

MILWAUKEE — We may be having crummy weather, with snow and rain making regular appearances, but sunnier and warmer times are on the way! What makes us say that? Well, Milwaukee County Parks just announced the schedule for the 2023 Traveling Beer Garden!

The traveling beer garden was a big success last year, so Milwaukee County parks is bringing it back once again.

The beer garden will open at its first location on Greenfield Park on May 17. It will remain at that park through May 29, before it moves to Froemming Park on May 31.

Check out the full schedule of dates and locations for the 2023 season.

Greenfield Park: May 17-29

Froemming Park: May 31 - June 11

Cooper park: June 14-25

Grant Park: June 28- July 9

Lake Park: July 12-23

McCarty Park: July 26 - Aug. 6

Doctors Park: August 9-27

Sheridan Park Aug. 30 - Sept. 4

The beer garden will be open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

If you've never tried out the traveling beer garden, here's what you should know. The beer gardens are established at parks for 12 days at a time, with old fire trucks serving as beer trucks. The old trucks were converted into mobile beer gardens, serving up craft beers and more.

In addition to beer, there's also some food available at the parks including beef sticks, bavarian pretzels, ice cream, and chips.

The beer gardens are managed by Milwaukee County Parks in partnership with Sprecher Brewery.

Revenue from the beer gardens goes back to the parks in an effort to improve the community spaces.

