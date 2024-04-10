Slenderman stabbing: Morgan Geyser to ask judge for early release from mental health facility

Morgan Geyser will be back in court Wednesday morning to ask for early release from a mental health facility.

She and a classmate nearly stabbed their classmate to death 10 years ago to appease a fictional character, "Slenderman." Court TV reports Geyser stabbed Payton Leutner 19 times while Anissa Weier urged her on.

All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Weir was granted conditional release in 2021 to live with her father and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor. She had it removed in September of 2023.

Geyser had previously requested to early release, but withdrew that request in August of last year. Her attorney told TMJ4 at that time, "Morgan continues to make substantial progress in treatment and should be ready for release next year, we expect."

