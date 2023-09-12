Slender Man stabbing: Anissa Weier to have GPS monitor removed

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of the women convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case, 21-year-old Anissa Weier, will have her GPS monitor removed, according to online court records.

Weier had a hearing on Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

In May 2014, Weier and Morgan Geyser lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park during a sleepover. Court TV reports Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times and Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Geyser and Weier left Leutner, but she was able to crawl out of the woods and was discovered by a bicyclist. Medical staff says Leutner barely survived.

According to Court TV, Geyser and Weier were found walking on Interstate 94 in Waukesha that same day by police. They said they were going to Slender Man's mansion in northern Wisconsin. They alleged their attack on Leutner was to prevent Slender Man from killing their families. Slender Man is an online horror character that abducts people, mostly children.

Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was sent to a psychiatric facility. Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to 40 years in a mental institution.

In 2021, Weier was granted conditional release to live with her father and ordered to wear a GPS monitor. On Monday, Sept. 11, a Waukesha judge signed an order to have Weier's GPS monitor removed. The court also ordered for supervised release to continue.

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, Anissa Weier, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, in Waukesha, Wis.

As for Geyser, her attorney Anthony Cotton filed a petition for conditional release on May 25. In August, a withdrawal of that petition was accepted. A review hearing, which was set for Aug. 28, was canceled.

Her attorney expects to ask for Geyser's release again next year. Cotton previously said in a statement to TMJ4 News, "Morgan continues to make substantial progress in treatment and should be ready for release next year we expect."

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Morgan Geyser, one of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate multiple times in 2014 to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man, enters a Waukesha County Court for a status hearing in Waukesha, Wis.

