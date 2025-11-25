Slender Man stabbing perpetrator to face extradition hearing Tuesday after escaping group home

Morgan Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, is expected to appear in a Cook County court Tuesday for an extradition hearing after escaping from her group home over the weekend.

Watch: Morgan Geyser to face extradition hearing Tuesday after escaping group home

Slender Man stabbing perpetrator to face extradition hearing after escaping group home

Geyser was placed in a group home early this year after being given conditional release from a mental health facility in Wisconsin, where she had spent more than a decade.

She was arrested in the Chicago suburb of Posen Sunday night alongside a 43-year-old man, after Posen police said both were found sleeping on the sidewalk behind a truck stop.

If a judge approves her return to Wisconsin, it will be up to the state to decide if her conditional release should be revoked, which would send her back to a mental health facility.

A decision to file a petition to revoke Geyser’s conditional release would be handled by the Department of Health Services, while an investigation into Geyser’s escape is being handled by Dane County law enforcement.

The Dane County district attorney’s office will handle any charges related to Geyser’s escape.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error