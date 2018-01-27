Sheboygan Police search for 2 in alley shooting

Fair
Happened in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting last night.
Police say it happened in an alley near South 20th Street when two groups in separate cars got into a fight.
That is when one person got out of a vehicle and started firing several shots.
No one was hurt, but police would like your help in locating the two men.
Police are searching for 18-year-old Julian Ramierez. His description:
Police also searching for 24-year-old Manuel Amador:
Police say people in the two cars know each other and this shooting was not random.