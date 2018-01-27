Sheboygan Police search for 2 in alley shooting

Two men identified by police

8:18 AM, Jan 27, 2018

Happened in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting last night.

Police say it happened in an alley near South 20th Street when two groups in separate cars got into a fight.

That is when one person got out of a vehicle and started firing several shots.

No one was hurt, but police would like your help in locating the two men.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Julian Ramierez. His description:

  • Hispanic 
  • 5'6"
  • 120 pounds

Police also searching for 24-year-old Manuel Amador:

  • May be driving brown 2003 GMC Yukon.
  • Wisconsin License MX 1336

Police say people in the two cars know each other and this shooting was not random.

