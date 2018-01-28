Police: 2 Sheboygan shooting suspects turn themselves in

SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan Police say the two suspects wanted in connection with Friday's shooting in Sheboygan have turned themselves in.

Police say the two suspects, Manuel Amador and Julian Hernandez, turned themselves into the Sheboygan Police Department on Sunday. They were then taken into custody.

The two suspects were involved in a shooting on South 20th Street on Friday. Police say two groups of people in separate cars got into a fight in an alley. One person got out of their vehicle and started firing several shots into the engine of the other group's car. That car tried to flee the area but struck a parked car and tree.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.