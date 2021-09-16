Sen. Baldwin, numerous other colleagues introduce bill to honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan with Congressional Gold Medals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Tammy Baldwin and a number of her colleagues introduced a bipartisan bill Thursday that would honor the 13 service members who were killed in the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, with Congressional Gold Medals.

“This legislation will honor the 13 brave service members who died as heroes serving their country and working selflessly to save the lives of those fleeing imminent danger,” said Baldwin. “We should pass this bill immediately to honor their legacy and memorialize their heroism and sacrifice.”

The Congressional Gold Medals would be awarded to Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss.

You can read the full release here.

