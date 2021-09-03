Watch
Marine from Kenosha recovering after being injured in Kabul bomb blast

Wali Sabawoon/AP
Smoke rises from explosion from outside Kabul's airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. An explosion went off Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Posted at 6:07 PM, Sep 03, 2021
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Marine from Kenosha is recovering after being injured in the blast outside the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members dead.

Lance Cpl. Romel Finley III was critically injured in the suicide bombing Aug. 26 that killed more than 170 people. The Kenosha News reports that he is now recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Supporters of Finley’s family are raising funds online to help in his recovery [Click here]. As of Friday afternoon, more than $11,000 had been donated via GoFundMe. The money help with costs associated with Finley’s recovery.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

