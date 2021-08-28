Wisconsin Marine knocked over by explosion at Kabul airport, Congressman Steil says

FORT MCCOY — A Wisconsin Marine was knocked over by the explosion at the airport in Kabul, Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) revealed Friday while visiting Fort McCoy.

"On my drive up here to Fort McCoy, I was on the phone with the father of a Marine who is stationed at Abbey Gate when the blast went off," Steil said.

The attack killed 13 U.S. servicemen along with dozens of Afghan civilians. At least 18 other American servicemen and women were wounded.

Congressman Steil says the Marine, who is from his district, was knocked over by the force of the blast.

TMJ4

"He fell on the ground, his head was rung, he was safe," Steil said.

The Congressman said the family waited hours wondering if they would ever see their son again.

"Speaking to his father, they sat up last night waiting to determine, would they receive a phone call that their son was safe? Or would they see someone come up the driveway with the worst news a parent could have," Steil said.

Around 5 a.m. Friday Congressman Steil said the Marine called his family to tell them he was OK.

The Congressman said about 3,000 refugees could be at Fort McCoy by the end of Friday, and the Army installation has the capacity to house up to 10,000.

"I think we saw what makes our country so great, we saw our troops here providing comfort and aid to individuals who escaped from Afghanistan," Steil said.

