Search continues for suspects in killing of Joshua Terry; Ozaukee Co. Sheriff calls for public's help

PORT WASHINGTON — While Ozaukee County authorities have yet to find suspects in the fatal shooting of Joshua Terry on the side of I-43 last year, an investigation has unveiled some new details.

Terry, 41, was shot and killed along northbound lanes of I-43 near Northwoods Road in Port Washington around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2020.

In a statement Monday, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said their investigation has been unable to identify "those involved in the incident or determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting."

But the office said Terry may have been involved in a minor motor vehicle accident that prompted the incident to occur.

The office says they believe Terry "quickly" got out of his vehicle and approached the other driver "in a possibly agitated manner."

"Given his large stature at 6 foot 7 inches with a large build, his manner of approach, and the lack of natural or artificial light in the area, we recognize the other driver may have been intimidated or even frightened by Joshua during this encounter," according to the office's statement.

The office continues: "Due to what the other driver may have perceived as a potential threat, Joshua was shot during this interaction. In a panic, it appears the other driver immediately left the scene and to date has not provided an account of the events leading to the death of Joshua."

It is for these reasons the office further believes the other driver may regularly carry a firearm in their vehicle and may have a concealed carry permit.

Law enforcement also believes this driver may be struggling to cope with what happened that night, and may be exhibiting changes in behavior to include "paranoia, depression, anxiety that may be causing significant changes in how they interact with family, friends and associates," according to their statement.

The person may have started or increased their use of drugs and alcohol, changed their appearance, sold or stopped using their vehicle, missed work or withdrawn from normal activities.

"Given the stress they are likely facing, we are concerned this individual has the potential to cause harm to themselves or others," according to the office.

If you know of someone who fits the above description or have any other information relevant to this investigation, you are asked to call the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.

Information can also be provided anonymously via text message by texting keyword OZSO and your message to 847411.

