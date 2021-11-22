School District of Waukesha offering various resources to families

WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha sent a letter to families Monday morning outlining the resources that are available to those in need of assistance.

Even though all classes have been canceled, schools are still open to offer support to students in need.

"Your school administration and student services can connect you with our crisis counseling staff in a timely manner. School psychologists, social workers, school counselors, and community mental health providers are available and trained to support children and families in crisis," the school said in a letter to parents.

There will also be bagged lunch pick ups at the following schools from noon to 1 p.m.



Butler Middle School

Horning Middle School

Les Paul Middle School

North High School

South High School

West High School

They also included helpful links for handing grief and stress:



On Sunday evening, a car drove through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade. According to police, at least five people are dead and more than 40 are injured. The victims include children and adults. It's still unclear what the total number of the deceased and injured is.

The person of interest connected to the deadly incident at Waukesha's Christmas parade Sunday night has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, according to NBC News.

Brooks has not formally been identified as a suspect by police and has not yet been charged with a crime, NBC News says.

Videos show the car recklessly driving through the crowd people injuring children and adults.

