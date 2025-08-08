SAUK COUNTY, Wis — Detectives with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office are reviewing possible connections between a 2020 unsolved stabbing at Devil’s Lake State Park and the recent double homicide at Devil’s Den State Park in Northwest Arkansas.

28-year-old Andrew James McGann was arrested in late July and charged with killing Clinton and Cristen Brink while they were hiking with their two daughters at Devil’s Den State Park in Washington County, Arkansas, on July 26.

Watch: Sauk County investigators revisit 2020 Devil’s Lake homicide after Arkansas state park killings

Arkansas murder prompts tips to Wisconsin investigators

Now, investigators here in Wisconsin are taking another look at the death of 24-year-old John Schmutzer.

Law enforcement said the deadly stabbing happened on Oct. 14, 2020, just after 11:30 a.m. on the Grottos Trail at Devil’s Lake State Park.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a week after McGann was arrested, authorities received several tips referencing him and requested DNA analysis from Arkansas to determine if he could be connected to—or ruled out from—the Schmutzer case.

Detective Drew Bulin with the SCSO confirmed the case remains active in light of recent developments.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error