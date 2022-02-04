Rufus King High School students walk out of class, protesting gun violence

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Rufus King High School students marched out of school, speaking up for their own safety.

"It doesn't matter if you're a Washington Purgolder, a Tech Trojan, a North Division Blue Devil, a Riverside Tiger or a King General. We all deserve to feel safe and protected,” said organizer Mia Moore at the walk out.

Moore was joined by hundreds of students like freshman Delano Hunt who filed out of class early.

"It's astounding to be honest and I would like to thank them for honoring this time for us now,” Hunt said.

Five people including four teens were injured during a shooting on Tuesday just outside the school. Days later, dozens of signs went up calling to put the guns down. A 34-year-old man turned himself in to authorities for the shooting.

"We've seen our generation and students lead the change on so many issues, and that's no exception when it comes to gun violence,” said student Brigid Flanders.

TMJ4 News asked board leaders about safety.

"How do you feel about students feeling they have to do this to protect themselves and people around this neighborhood?” asked TMJ4's Tony Atkins.

"I think it's great students are taking this initiative. It's sad that they have to, and they feel that way,” said Bob Peterson, President of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors.

Peterson is open to all possibilities which could lead to safer schools. That includes considering the possibility of a new agreement between the district and police.

TMJ4 Students during the walkout.

"I think we should consider a variety of options and we should have students' voices at the table as well as community voices. I mean, this is a community problem,” he explained.

Students said they will continue doing what they can to keep each other and the community safe.

"It's just crazy we gotta do this because people want to keep using guns and stuff. It's just crazy,” one student added.

A town hall will be held Monday at 5 p.m. to address stakeholders’ concerns at Rufus King High School.

