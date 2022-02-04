Milwaukee man turns himself in following quintuple shooting near Rufus King High School

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old man has turned himself in to police after a fight over a social media post lead to a quintuple shooting outside Rufus King High School, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday night. It began with two people who were fighting outside of the school during a girls basketball game. A group gathered to watch the fight when police say an adult male fired a gun.

Those gunshots hit five people. None of the gunshot victims were on the scene when police arrived.

Around 7:45 p.m., three of the gunshot victims arrived at one hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others arrived at another hospital around 10 p.m. also with non-life-threatening injuries. All of their ages are 15, 15, 16, 17, and 20.

Milwaukee police said they are still investigating whether any of the victims shot were involved in the initial fight. On Wednesday, police said they were looking for the male who fired and anyone involved in the initial fight.

Now, police say they have the shooting suspect in custody and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office in the coming days.

