MPD: 3 teenage girls shot near Rufus King High School

MILWAUKEE — Three teenage girls were shot near 18th and Olive Tuesday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened in the area outside of Rufus King High School around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the victims are ages 15, 16, and 17.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

TMJ4 Police scene near 18th and Olive in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect.

There was a sports game happening at Rufus King High School at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is made available.

