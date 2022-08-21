Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road rage leads to fatal southside shooting

milwaukee police
TMJ4
milwaukee police
Posted at 7:28 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 08:28:29-04

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's southside at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The shooting took place near 17th and Mitchell where police say road rage led to a 31-year-old Milwaukee man being shot and killed. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards