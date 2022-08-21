Road rage leads to fatal southside shooting

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's southside at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The shooting took place near 17th and Mitchell where police say road rage led to a 31-year-old Milwaukee man being shot and killed. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip