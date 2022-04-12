Crime Stoppers offering $11K to help solve Milwaukee homicide cases

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Crime Stopper program announced Tuesday they have set $11,000 rewards for information that leads to the arrest of suspects in two homicide cases.

Krystal Tucker was hosting at the Brownstone bar in downtown Milwaukee when a man who had been turned away shot her. She later died at the hospital.

Jenny Her was six-and-a-half months pregnant when she was shot and killed during an armed robbery at her home in Milwaukee. Her baby girl also died.

Suspects in both homicides have not been identified.

Family of the victims spoke during the Crime Stoppers announcement inside City Hall. Leaders including Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffery Norman also attended.

If you have any information, call 224 tips and you can remain anonymous.

This story will be updated will Tony Atkins' report Tuesday evening.

HAPPENING NOW: City leaders, Crimestoppers upping the rewards in two homicides, Jenny Her and Krystal Tucker. pic.twitter.com/kVE8ed1LCJ — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) April 12, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip