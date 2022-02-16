Brownstone remembers loyal patron, host and friend,, Krystal Tucker, who was fatally shot while working

MILWAUKEE — Years before her death, you could find Krystal Tucker at the Brownstone as a guest.

More recently, you'd find her there greeting the guests as a hostess, a job she loved.

Considering Brownstone Social Lounge opened about four and a half years ago, Tucker had basically always been there.

"I love you girl, more than anything. You are an amazing person. You meant everything. I cannot believe I will not see you," said Corey Smith, the Brownstone's owner.

Happening now: Brownstone Social Lounge remembering Krystal Tucker tonight. She was shot and killed while working here last Thursday. Big crowd gathering outside the lounge on Water Street for a candlelight vigil. @tmj4 #MKE https://t.co/qxlxUvPVyQ pic.twitter.com/HUHeZ4kvQG — Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonTV) February 15, 2022

On Tuesday, the Brownstone honored Tucker with a vigil. More than one hundred people turned out to honor the Brownstone faithful and good friend.

"Krystal did not ask for this," he said.

In addition to her hosting duties, she was Smith's executive assistant for all his businesses. Daily, he couldn't get to his office without first walking by her desk or hearing from her on the phone.

Tucker was hosting at Brownstone last Thursday when a man, who'd been turned away at the door, shot her. She later died at a hospital.

The suspect also shot and injured two security guards who are now recovering. Police are still searching for the man who killed Tucker.

Barbara Tucker, Krystal's mother, remembered her life with her child.

We'll have 2 candidates for mayor after today's primary. 1 of them will have to deal with #MKE's violence epidemic. I just had the honor of attending Krystal Tucker's vigil. I listened, in awe, to her mother, Barbara, speak about the man who killed Krystal. I hope you listen too. pic.twitter.com/c3bzQI7dvx — Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonTV) February 16, 2022

"She was just an amazing young woman, and I constantly thank God for the 31 years that he allowed us to share together," said Barbara. "I'll just cherish her sense of humor. We had lots of good laughs, ate lots of good food. We had a great time."

Barbara, standing steps from where her daughter was shot, also asked the crowd not for hate, but prayers and love for the man who killed her daughter.

"We see these young men out here on the street, and some of them just don't know how to handle their anger, they don't know how to handle the feelings," she said.

And it's up to everyone, she said, to help stop the city's problem with violence.

"If we, each of us can try to be better examples to each, just one, I think we can all make a difference," she said.

Smith said the Brownstone will be closed for three to four weeks in honor of Tucker.

The vigil ended with a balloon launch amid a crowd of people holding lit candles.

"Krystal Clear, Brownstone strong, RIP Krystal, We love you," they said together.

