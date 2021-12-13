'Give my sister some justice': Twin sister of pregnant homicide victim pleads for answers

MILWAUKEE — Jenny Her, 24, was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning at her home on 41st and West Lancaster.

Milwaukee Police said the Jenny and a 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital for treatment for gunshot injuries. The man survived with injuries and Jenny later passed away.

Amy Her Twin sisters Jenny (left) and Amy Her



Amy Her, Jenny's twin sister met with TMJ 4 in front of a funeral home in Waukesha. Amy broke down after saying she was supposed to be planning a baby shower not a funeral.

Amy told us Jenny was a well-known beautician who loved being creative, but she was excited to finally be a mother of her own. She was six-and-a-half months pregnant when she was killed. Her baby girl also died.

Amy Her Jenny Her at her maternity shoot

"She was the best aunt and I'm pretty sure she would have been the best mom," Amy said.

Amy Her Jenny Her and her mother May Heu



Their mother, May Heu, was overcome by emotions as she talked about her baby girl.

"I lost two people," Heu cried. "My grandkid and my daughter. I don't know who did it to her. I love her so much."

Heu said Jenny would always say to her that she was excited to meet her baby girl, who she was going to name Amya, an honor to her sister Amy.

Amy said she last saw her sister early Saturday morning. Jenny left Amy's house around 1 a.m.

Amy told TMJ 4 that she woke up feeling uneasy, and a minute later she heard a loud noise.

"He's banging at my door hard and he said, 'Amy, we got shot at, we got shot at."

It was the father of Jenny's unborn child at the door. He said he and Jenny had been shot outside their home.

Amy went to the car, and in the front seat was her sister covered in blood.

"I should have held her, I should have watched her take her last breath and I should have told her I loved her," Amy cried. "We came into this world together and she had to leave by herself."

Instead of planning a baby shower, her twin sister is now planning for a funeral.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, there have been 185 homicides and 838 non-fatal shootings from Jan. 1 to Dec. 12 compared to 185 homicides and 727 non-fatal shootings during the same period last year.

Amy Her Jenny Her pictured with her sister Amy's children



"I never thought in my life I would ever have to bury my sister because of gun violence," Amy said.

Now, the Her family is looking for answers.

"This is an evil world and at-least be pure enough to give my sister some justice, give that baby some justice," Amy said. "I will never let her name die in this world, I'm going to try and live for her.

The family is hoping to bury Jenny sooner rather than later to give her peace, and they are asking for help covering funeral costs.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

