Reports: Green Bay Packers re-sign De'Vondre Campbell to 5-year, $50M deal

De'Vondre Campbell
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
De'Vondre Campbell
Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 17:57:14-04

The Green Bay Packers are allegedly re-signing linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reports Campbell has agreed to re-sign with the Packers on a five-year deal worth $50 million.

This is the third move involving a linebacker made by the Packers on Monday.

ESPN reports that the 28-year-old went from unemployed until last June to first-time All-Pro in January. He played last season on a one-year, $2 million contract that was signed during the final week of the Packers' off-season program, according to ESPN.

Campell played 91.6% of the defensive plays last season, his 145 tackles ranked seventh in the NFL and he was one of five players in the league with at least 100 solo tackles, ESPN reports.

