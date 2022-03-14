Green Bay Packers releasing Za’Darius Smith

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are releasing outback linebacker Za’Darius Smith, the team confirmed in a statement Monday.

The Packers also announced they have released offensive tackle Billy Turner.

The Kentucky alum was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 draft. In 2019 Smith signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers.

Smith played 33 games with 32 starts over the last three years.He was named to the Pro Bowl twice and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

“We want to thank Za’Darius for his contributions to the Packers over the past three seasons,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in the statement. “He came in and made an immediate impact on this football team, helping the team win three straight division titles. We want to wish Za’Darius and his family all the best moving forward.”

Packers are releasing LB Za’Darius Smith, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

