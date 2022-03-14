Packers linebacker Preston Smith signs new contract

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith has signed a new contract and it is to the tune of four years and $52.5 million, according to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

Smith posted a photo to Instagram showing his family and himself with a bundle of paperwork, pen in hand.

Citing a unnamed source, Green Bay-based Demovsky adds Smith will make $25 million over the next two years - and could make up to $31 million during the same two years.

The Mississippi State alum was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2015 draft. In 2019 the Packers picked him up on a four-year, $52 million contract.

