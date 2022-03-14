Watch
Packers linebacker Preston Smith signs new contract

Aaron Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 9:10 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 10:10:51-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith has signed a new contract and it is to the tune of four years and $52.5 million, according to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

Smith posted a photo to Instagram showing his family and himself with a bundle of paperwork, pen in hand.

Citing a unnamed source, Green Bay-based Demovsky adds Smith will make $25 million over the next two years - and could make up to $31 million during the same two years.

The Mississippi State alum was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2015 draft. In 2019 the Packers picked him up on a four-year, $52 million contract.

