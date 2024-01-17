Remembering "Ken in Racine"

Whenever the TMJ4 weather office phone rings, it could either be the newsroom calling for a camera change or an update on the forecast. But if there's been recent rain or snow, it very well might be "Ken in Racine".

Despite retiring from his weather observing duties a few years ago, Ken still maintained an advanced weather observing setup at his home in Racine. And he still diligently called in rain & snow reports each morning. That was up until a week ago, when Storm Team 4 learned he had passed away. Ken was 82.

He is survived by his wife Dianne who was his constant companion & supportive of his love for weather observing. Ken's weather observing dates back to when he was a teenager. He discovered his love for the weather along with his love for Lake Michigan.

Meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine spent time with Ken & his wife Dianne back in 2021 when he decided to retire.

TMJ4 Weather Observer retires after 40 years of service

We know TMJ4 meant a lot to Ken and he's held a special place in the hearts of all the meteorologists who have worked at Channel 4. He will be deeply missed.

TMJ4 Ken & Dianne Leudtke host Meteorologist Brendan Johnson at the Racine Yacht Club. Ken & Dianne traditionally invited new Storm Team 4 meteorologists to Racine for a meet & greet.

