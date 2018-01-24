Racine woman chosen to volunteer at the Super Bowl

"I'm excited to get on that plane tomorrow and just go," Jahns said.
The 69-year-old is off to the Super Bowl for her first time.
"I was on the internet back in March, almost a year ago and I was googling tickets for my son and I to go to a football game and it said volunteers needed for Super Bowl," Jahns said.
Twenty-thousand volunteers apply and 10,000 are chosen. Jahns is one of 250 coming from Wisconsin. She got bumped up to volunteer supervisor.
"I will be checking in all the volunteers, getting them off where they need to go," Jahns said.
Every month since July, she spent a week in Minneapolis training. It cost her hundreds of dollars, but it seems to be paying off. Super Bowl Sunday Jahns will be one of the volunteers stationed inside the stadium.