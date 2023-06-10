Racine Police offer $2,200 reward for information about woman missing since March

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department is offering a $2,200 reward to anyone with information leading to the recovery of a woman who has been missing since March.

Lasheky Hill, 46, was last seen on March 26 in a neighborhood near Douglas Ave. and Hubbard Street, the neighborhood where her mother lives.

Since her disappearance, police and Hill's mother have spoke to the media in an effort to find Hill and bring her home. The Police Department said among their efforts to find Hill they've interviewed dozens of people, issued search warrants, and searched dozens of abandoned buildings. Police said they're also working with state and federal law enforcement to locate her.

When she was initially reported missing, Racine PD said the circumstances relating to her disappearance were unusual. They said her failure to get in touch with family is very unusual.

Back in May, Racine Police and Hill's mother hosted a press conference where Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said while they want the public's help, they also don't want anyone to get hurt.

"If you happen to see something, say something. But we're not looking for the public to do our jobs and look in different places that could be dangerous for the public," said Robinson.

Hill's mother said Lasheky is a mother of two and a grandmother of two.

If you know the whereabouts of Lashkey Hill, please contact Detective Simon at 262-635-7770 or the Racine County Non-emergency line at 262-886-2300 with any information. You can also contact Racine County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-636-9330 or make a tip via the P3 app.

