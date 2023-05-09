Racine woman missing for 7 weeks: Mother, police ask for any tips to help case

Racine Police and the mother of a woman who's been missing for seven weeks have asked for the public to share any information that may help solve the case.

"Please give us some closure. Y'all don't know what I'm going through. I'm beggin' y'all. Anything, give it to 'em [police]," said Georgia Hill.

Racine Police say Lasheky Hill, 46, was last seen on the night of March 26 in a neighborhood where her mother lives near Douglas Ave. and Hubbard Street.

At a press conference Tuesday, police said among their efforts to find Hill they've interviewed dozens of people, issued search warrants, and searched dozens of abandoned buildings. Police said they're also working with state and federal law enforcement to locate her.

"Every step we take does bring us closer, even if it's eliminating a circumstance or path we've been following. We will continue until there's closure," said Jessie Metoyer, Deputy Chief of Police.

Police initially reported unusual circumstances in relation to her disappearance. On Tuesday, they explained that it be Hill failing to get in touch with family, which Metoyer said was very unusual even for a period of 48 hours.

Police Chief Maurice Robinson said while they'd like the public's help, they don't want anyone to get hurt.

"If you happen to see something, say something. But we're not looking for the public to do our jobs and look in different places that could be dangerous for the public," said Robinson.

According to Georgia Hill, her daughter is a mother of two and grandmother of two.

Hill said while initially skeptical of police efforts, she's come to trust the investigation.

"Now I’m getting a lot of results. I thank the Racine Police Department, the FBI, and all the people that’s behind me. I thank ‘em. But they ain’t through yet. Cause they bringin’ this to justice. I will get justice for Lasheky," said Georgia Hill.

Nonprofit Fight to End Exploitation (FEE) has also set up a reward fund in partnership with Educators Credit Union to help find Lasheky Hill. You can contact FEE at (414) 485-5370 or email Amanda Gain at amanda@fighttoendexploitation to learn how to help.

