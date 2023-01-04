Protest planned after St. Francis Hospital ends labor and delivery services

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — St. Francis Hospital shut down the labor and delivery unit on December 23 and it is leading healthcare workers to organize a protest set for today.

We saw dozens of healthcare workers protest ahead of this closure and later today another demonstration is being planned. The Wisconsin Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals is hosting Wednesday's demonstration.

According to a news release from the union, "Ascension chose not to gather input from patients, staff, or the community we serve before making the decision to eliminate this crucial service and dozens of jobs."

The release noted that St. Francis was the only labor and delivery option on Milwaukee's south side, calling it a vital service.

Previous coverage:



A statement TMJ4 received from an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson sidestepped the reasons as to why the labor and delivery unit was closed.

Instead, it said, "this consolidation ensures access to the most comprehensive labor, delivery, and postpartum services to all Ascension Wisconsin moms and babies."

But others, including some city council members, argue that the closure will make it harder for people of color to get the care they need including the Latin x and immigrant communities.

As the hospital moves forward with this closure, city leaders and healthcare workers say it's critical to continue to fight to keep these vital services open.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip