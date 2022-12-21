Ascension to end labor, delivery services at South Milwaukee hospital by end of the week

​Rally cries echoed throughout the streets of Milwaukee Tuesday night as dozens of healthcare workers gathered in opposition to Ascension's plan to close the labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital by the end of the week.

Expectant families who planned to deliver their babies at St. Francis hospital will have to find a new plan. This comes less than a week after representatives with Ascension said the southside location would no longer be offering labor and delivery services.

"​The last day is going to be this week, Dec. 23. This community needs this unit," said Kelly, a representative with the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Healthcare Professionals.

Instead, patients will be transferred to Ascension's Columbia St. Mary's Hospital or its SE Wisconsin Hospital on the St. Joseph Campus in order to get the services they need.

"​Many of the community members depend on public transportation and taking the delivering hospital out of their community creates another hardship for an already compromised system," said Kelly.

In a statement sent from an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson, the reasons as to why they decided to close the labor and delivery unit went unanswered. Instead, they said, "This consolidation ensures access to the most comprehensive labor, delivery, and postpartum services to all Ascension Wisconsin moms and babies."

"Ascension St. Francis Hospital will be partnering with Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus to transition its labor and delivery service to those sites of care. The last day for admission to Ascension St. Francis Labor and Delivery unit will be December 21, 2022, and the last planned discharge will be December 23, 2022. Labor and Delivery Unit associates will provide additional maternal and fetal expertise in the Ascension St. Francis Emergency Room through January 7, 2023, to ensure a smooth transition.



Under this new arrangement, parents-to-be and babies will have access to a high level of infant and obstetrical care, including maternal-fetal medicine and neonatal specialty care, a level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), 24/7 obstetric emergency care, midwifery services and more. This consolidation ensures access to the most comprehensive labor, delivery and postpartum services to all Ascension Wisconsin moms and babies.



Birthing services leaders will work hand-in-hand with obstetricians and parents-to-be to ensure a seamless transition of care. Ascension St. Francis Hospital will continue to provide gynecologic, prenatal and postpartum care.



Ascension Wisconsin is committed to supporting Ascension St. Francis associates through this transition. Plans are in place to work with impacted associates to determine potential opportunities for transitioning to open positions at other Ascension Wisconsin facilities.



Ascension Wisconsin remains committed to providing compassionate, personalized, high-quality care, and this change ensures that moms, babies and all our patients will receive the care they need."



Ascension Wisconsin Spokesperson

But not everyone agrees. In a joint statement, four Milwaukee Common Council members expressed that the closure will make it harder for people of color to get the care they need, including the Latin-X and immigrant communities.

Statement on the proposed closing of the Ascension St. Francis Hospital labor and delivery unit



From Alderman Scott Spiker, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and Common Council President José G. Pérez



"St. Francis Hospital has a long-standing history in Milwaukee of providing quality healthcare to our community. Recently, we have received the news that the labor and delivery department will close at Ascension St. Francis on Milwaukee's south side. We are concerned about access to healthcare for our constituents and families, including our burgeoning Latino/x and immigrant communities. This decision means that expecting families have to travel further for the care they may need, and could also have a negative economic impact on our districts. We thank the healthcare workers for their service during these challenging times and will continue to work with Ascension to improve healthcare access on Milwaukee's south side."





"A few days before Christmas? To be told that if Mary and Joseph show up there's no room at the inn? That's discouraging," said Alderman Scott Spiker. "It's going to hurt."

And as the hospital moves forward with the closure, city leaders and healthcare workers say it's critical to still continue to fight to keep these vital services open.

"​Bring back this labor and delivery unit so our patients have the rights that they deserve," said Connie Smith, the president of the Service Tech Chapter at St. Francis Hospital.

The last day for admission to Ascension St. Francis Labor and Delivery unit will be Wednesday, and the last planned discharge will be Friday. Labor and Delivery Unit associates will provide additional maternal and fetal expertise in the Ascension St. Francis Emergency Room through Jan. 7, 2023, to ensure a smooth transition.

