Potawatomi Sports Betting temporary location to open Friday

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Casino Hotel announced its first-ever sportsbook will open to the public on Friday, March 31.

The property will have two temporary locations with 20 kiosks. The kiosks will be located near the former Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill and off the skywalk on the property's second level.

Work is continuing on the permanent location in the northwest corner of the casino.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will place the first bet Friday around 10 a.m. Visitors will be able to bet on the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers games.

Previous coverage

Wisconsin is joining more than 20 other states in the country to allow sports betting.

When it comes to total tax revenue for sports betting in states that allow it, Pennsylvania leads. According to LegalSportsReport.com, Pennsylvania has collected nearly $144 million since 2018. Number two is New Jersey with $140 million. Nevada is third with $65 million followed by Illinois with $47 million.

Wisconsin received $29 million in taxes from casino revenue in 2019. The money went to the state’s general fund. Now that sports gambling is coming into the equation, Governor Evers’ administration says it isn’t expecting a large increase in tax dollars.

Total Tax Revenue (since June 2018):



Pennsylvania $144,195,525

New Jersey $139,557,505

Nevada $65,083,500

Illinois $47,428,572

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip