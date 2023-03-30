Behind-the-scenes of Potawatomi Casino's table games dealer training

MILWAUKEE — Some of the skills it takes to be a casino dealer are obvious: quick math and being comfortable with people. However, many things go unnoticed by gamblers that dealers do all the time.

At Potawatomi Casino and Hotel's dealer training program, trainees learn everything from how to deal blackjack to what kind of signals they need to make to get the attention of a floor supervisor. It's a training class that can take two to four weeks depending on the game the person wants to learn.

It takes about two weeks to learn roulette, but four weeks to learn craps. That's because there are more possible bets with more people at the table which can make keeping track of bets difficult.

When dealing blackjack, dealers learn exactly how to deal cards and where to place them on the table. The top card must overlap the bottom one and each card should be about 75 percent visible.

"Everything has to be proofed for the sky - cause surveillance. Because (security is) watching everything we do. And not only are we doing the game so it's clean, so the payers understand, the floor has to understand, and surveillance has to understand," Michael Hall the table games director at Potawatomi said.

This helps prevent any discrepancies if issues arise. It's part of the reason that the phrase 'hit me' isn't followed in casinos. That may be said; however, gamblers have to make a hand motion indicating they would like another card. That's intended to clear up any confusion and so security can see what is happening on each table. The cameras can't pick up the audio of 'hit me' since casinos are too loud.

"That’s why when you go to the movies and you’ll see someone, you know, saying hit me hit me, that’s not real," Hall said.

Just like a baseball manager uses unique signs to communicate with his team during a game, dealers have a similar communication method with their floor supervisors. They can make certain discreet signs to call the attention of a supervisor for help or to check on something. Plus, dealers aren't allowed to turn around. They have to face forward.

"Everything has a procedure," Hall said.

To the superstitious people with the lucky rabbit's foot in their pocket, there are no secrets or tricks the casino is using. There’s no special button underneath the table that switches the cards. It’s just luck and skill.

"The ones that win will be the same ones that lose in five minutes, and then in 10 minutes they hit a jackpot on the way out," Jenny Flores, a table games dealer of 24 years said.

She loves her job and encourages other people to join the Potawatomi family.

"We have people that come back daily to just see us, and we know all about their family life, and it’s more of like just a third family," she said.

The casino has about 100 openings for dealers. It's part of their $100 million expansion. Included in that development will be 12 new tables that will need to be staffed. People in the dealer training class are guaranteed a spot on the floor once they graduate. Dealers make a base salary and compensate the rest of their pay with tips.

“It can be anywhere from $0.50 to my largest I just received was $1,000," Flores said.

Aside from learning the game rules, dealers are taught how to have thick skin.

“Don’t take it personal if someone is having a bad day or someone is losing a lot. It is your fault, but it's not your fault," she said.

After all, it is gambling and emotions can run high if you are losing or winning.

“Well, I always say the most guaranteed machine in the casino is the ATM," Flores said.

For those interested in becoming a dealer, get more information and apply at Potawatomi's website. A rookie dealer makes $6.87 an hour plus tips, according to the website.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

