Police video shows suspect shooting Milwaukee police officer, stealing his squad car

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have released squad camera video of an incident last January in which a man shot and injured an officer and then took off with the officer's vehicle.

It was the second shooting of a law enforcement officer in two days in Milwaukee and the third in two weeks.

The suspect, 22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong, was later caught and is facing numerous charges including attempted first degree intentional homicide. The officer, Herb Davis, was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.

The edited video from Davis' squad car camera shows edited portions of the incident as well as segments in which Milwaukee police officers explain the context of the shooting.

The 10-minute video [click here to watch, viewer discretion advised] begins showing Officer Davis walking up to a parked vehicle with his flash light at 21st and St. Paul in Milwaukee, on the night of Jan. 27. The door opens with a man slouched with his face blurred by police editing.

Davis introduces himself and asks how the man is. With no clear response, the officer asks if the man had taken anything, and the man responds he had been drinking alcohol.

Later Davis explains that a concerned 911 caller had said the man had been sitting in the car.

A narrating Milwaukee police officer in the video explains the man later got out of the car on his own and attempted to run. The officer tried to stop him and a struggle ensued, according to police.

At some point the suspect raised a gun and opened fire at the officer, falling onto his back. The officer returned fire while still on the ground. That's when the suspect got behind the car and fired additional shots at the officer, who also returned fire at the man.

The suspect then couches and runs into the officer's squad car. The video shows the suspect then speeding off through snowy Milwaukee streets. He drives several minutes until crashing into another car in an intersection.

While the suspect was driving off in the squad car, you can hear over the radio Officer Davis saying he needs medical attention and that the suspect had stolen his car.

The incident according to the criminal complaint

Charges

22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong has been criminally charged with the following:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Operating a vehicle without owner's consent (armed carjacking)

Bail jumping (felony)

Bail jumping (felony)

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Hit anad run - injury

Possession of methamphetamine

If convicted, police say he could face up to 137 years in prison and could be fined up to $175,000.

Bail history

Here is the breakdown for Jetrin Rodthong’s known bail history. The amounts are what the court has set:

3/19/2020 – Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer: Signature Bond - $500

8/7/2020 – Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent, Bail Jumping (Felony), Resisting or Obstructing an Officer: Cash Bond - $300

8/25/2020 – Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer Causing Damage to Property, Drive/Operate Vehicle w/o Consent, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Bail Jumping (Felony) x2: Cash Bond - $3,000

1/29/2022 – Charges related to shooting the officer: Cash Bond - $1,000,000

Narrative

According to the complaint, the incident began around 5:53 p.m. on Jan. 27 when police got a call for a slumped-over man in a vehicle near 2101 W. St. Paul Ave.

The 26-year-old officer arrived on the scene and approached the vehicle, according to the body camera video. He opened the driver's side door and Rodthong was inside slumped over the center console. The complaint says he appeared unconscious.

The officer shouted at Rodthong, who then woke up and spoke with the officer, saying he had been drinking. The officer asked Rodthong to get out of the car, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Rodthong got out while the officer was on the phone. Something fell to the ground when Rodthong got out, so he bent down and picked it up. He appeared to keep what he picked up out of the officer's view which, according to the complaint, was a gun.

Then, Rodthong attempted to run. The officer grabbed him by the arm and the two struggled. That's when the officer's body camera fell to the ground, according to a complaint.

The dash camera picked up the rest of the altercation, according to the complaint. During the struggle, the officer appeared to back away from Rodthong who was seemingly chambering a cartridge.

The officer bent behind the vehicle Rodthong was in while reaching for his gun. Rodthong then walked towards the officer, aiming a gun at him. The officer continued to move away from Rodthong and get his gun. When he turned to face Rodthong with his gun in hand, Rodthong fired, the complaint states.

The officer fell to the ground, clearly injured, according to the complaint. Rodthong hid by the car he was in as the officer fired several shots in Rodthong's direction.

Finally, Rodthong ran to the officer's squad car, got in, and drove off, prosecutors say.

Rodthong drove to the area of Clybourn Street and 17th Street when he crashed into another vehicle. Rodthong fled that scene on foot. That's when he was arrested by responding officers. According to the complaint he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Rodthong was searched and taken to Froedtert hospital for treatment. Police found several items in his pocket which tested positive for opiates, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. According to the complaint, Rodthong then admitted to using meth and heroin before his altercation with the officer.

He also admitted to having a pink 9mm in his waist prior to the exchange.

Rodthong went on to tell police he got out of the car when asked because he did not want to go to jail again. But, when the officer was going to put his hands behind his back, all Rodthong could think about was getting away.

When asked what happened next, Rodthong just repeated that he wanted to get away, according to the complaint.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip