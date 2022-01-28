Watch
Sources: Milwaukee police officer shot near 21st and St. Paul

TMJ4
Milwaukee police officer shot near 21st and St. Paul
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 20:25:25-05

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot multiple times near 21st and St. Paul Thursday night, sources confirm to TMJ4 News.

According to sources, the incident began just before 6:30 p.m.

There is also an active police scene near 17th and Clybourn, and 17th and Wisconsin.

This is the third time a Milwaukee area law enforcement officer was shot this month.

An off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot at Shake Shack in the city's Third Ward while trying to stop a carjacking on Thursday, Jan. 13. A Milwaukee County deputy was shot multiple times after a traffic stop near I-94 at Hawley Road Wednesday morning. Both the detective and deputy survived the attacks.

A Marquette safety alert was sent to students indicating that there is no threat to campus.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

