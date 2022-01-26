Watch
Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy shot, shelter in place order issued as officials seek suspect

A shelter in place order has been issued after a deputy with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was shot Wednesday morning.
Posted at 4:09 AM, Jan 26, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was shot Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.

The incident began at W. Adler and S. 68th Streets, where deputies were conducting the traffic stop. During the stop, a driver was arrested but the passenger of the vehicle fled on foot.

Deputies chased the suspect during which time a deputy was shot multiple times.

Officials say the suspect is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. As of 3:30 a.m., the deputy shot was conscious, breathing, and receiving treatment.

Milwaukee police and West Allis police are assisting the MCSO, and a shelter in place order has been issued for parts of Milwaukee.

