Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy shot, shelter in place order issued as officials seek suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was shot Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.

The incident began at W. Adler and S. 68th Streets, where deputies were conducting the traffic stop. During the stop, a driver was arrested but the passenger of the vehicle fled on foot.

Deputies chased the suspect during which time a deputy was shot multiple times.

Officials say the suspect is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. As of 3:30 a.m., the deputy shot was conscious, breathing, and receiving treatment.

Milwaukee police and West Allis police are assisting the MCSO, and a shelter in place order has been issued for parts of Milwaukee.

1/2: MAJOR INCIDENT ALERT: During a traffic stop in the area of W Adler & S 68th streets, the passenger fled on foot, & the MCSO deputy who’d initiated the stop pursued. During the foot pursuit, near 64th & Adler the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries.#OfficerDown — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 26, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip