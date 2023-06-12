Police standoff near 84th and Marion, homicide suspect not inside

MILWAUKEE — Police tactical units gathered outside an apartment for hours on Monday only to learn the person they were seeking was not inside, according to police.

Police said they initially believed a homicide suspect was inside the building near 84th and Marion.

TMJ4 84th and Marion

According to the medical examiner, a 24-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday at the apartment building.

It's the same address where the standoff took place.

Submitted 24-year-old Shadea Green was shot and killed during a domestic violence incident near 84th and Marion.

The woman's family has identified her as Shadea Green.

Police said she was shot and that her death is domestic violence related.

On Monday, for hours over a loudspeaker, police demanded a man come out of the apartment, saying he was under arrest.

WATCH: TMJ4's Bruce Harrison reported from the standoff scene on Monday afternoon.

Police standoff underway at apartment

Police told him, "This doesn't have to be bigger than it is," and that "no one has to get hurt."

Officers executed a search warrant and discovered the suspect was not inside.

Neighbors say they are saddened, but not surprised, to see more yellow police tape up in the area.



"Stay in the house. That's what. Stay in the house. That's all you can do," said Joyce Nelson, who lives near the standoff. "Go do what you gotta do and then go home. Cause they shoot over here every night, and in the morning too."

Submitted 24-year-old Shadea Green

Around 4 p.m., police drove an armored vehicle onto the lawn of the apartment building. They again, over the loudspeaker, began telling the man they have a search warrant and he must come outside.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the police tape came down.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect in regard to the homicide. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip