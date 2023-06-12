24-year-old woman killed in domestic violence incident, Milwaukee police seek man

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed near 84th and Marion in Milwaukee Sunday morning, according to officials.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, officers are looking for a 33-year-old man connected to the deadly shooting. Police described the incident as being domestic-violence related.

The victim died at the scene of the shooting, around 10:40 a.m., according to MPD.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on 06/11/23 at about 10:40am in the 4300 block of N. 84th Street. The 24-year-old female victim did succumb to her injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old man regarding this incident. This incident is Domestic Violence related. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



