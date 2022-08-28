Police search for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Fiserv Forum.

The incident happened around 12:34 a.m. near 6th and Juneau. There, officials say a pedestrian was crossing the crosswalk when the suspect ran the red light on 6th Street and hit the victim.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Froedtert where he died from his injuries. His age and identity have not been released.

Milwaukee police said the suspect vehicle was a black pickup truck with a lift on it.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

