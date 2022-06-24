Planned Parenthood Wisconsin pauses abortions following Supreme Court ruling

WISCONSIN — Planned Parenthood said it will pause abortions until it gets clarification from courts regarding whether or not Wisconsin's abortion law is enforceable.

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The decision came in a case about Mississippi’s abortion law, Dobbs v. Jackson, which sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

With Friday’s decision, abortion laws in Wisconsin revert back to a law established in 1849. That law criminalizes most abortions unless the doctors determine the mother's life is at risk.

Related stories:



Planned Parenthood had already planned on pausing abortions beginning Saturday, June 25.

The organization has three clinics in Wisconsin that offer abortions. One is in Sheboygan, one in Milwaukee, and one in Madison.

In part, Tanya Atkinson, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin, said:

Because Wisconsin’s criminal abortion law remains in place, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has temporarily suspended abortion services until we receive clarification from a court about whether the law is enforceable. Know that we are exploring all legal options.



This news is devastating. Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions people make. You deserve the right to control your own body, life, and future. And access the health care that you need.

Planned Parenthood said it is hosting a press conference at noon to talk about the decision.

PPAWI President Tanya Atkinson reacts to the US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/5NQRNrZz2C — Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (@PPAWI) June 24, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip