Sen. Baldwin says overturning Roe V. Wade could be slippery slope against birth control

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson reached out to both of Wisconsin's senators to ask them about the potential of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Here's part of his conversation with Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin:

The possibility of Roe v. Wade being over turned by the U.S. Supreme Court has longtime pro-choice Democrats like Senator Baldwin concerned.

"The one thing I must say is, I believe it is true that our Supreme Court has never taken away a constitutional right and that is partly what is so shocking," said Baldwin. "Aside from basically legislating from the bench when you have this 50-year precedent."

Baldwin initially thought after five decades of settled precedent - a woman's access to abortion would always be legal.

But she said that started to change when Senate Republicans successfully blocked efforts by President Barack Obama to replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia with Merrick Garland in 2016.

President Donald Trump was then able to add three justices to the court with Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett in his first term.

It dramatically shifted the court from a 5-4 conservative majority to 6-3 and, as Baldwin believes, opened the door to overturning abortion rights for women.

"I have watched the slow, choreographing plan on the part of Republicans to get Supreme Court justices who, they believe, will overturn it," Baldwin said.

Watch Sen. Baldwin talk about her views of Roe v. Wade being struck down:

Baldwin: Striking Roe V. Wade could be slippery slope against birth control

Since the leaked draft SCOTUS opinion Monday night, Senate Democrats have been pushing to codify abortion rights, even if it means ending the filibuster rule - which seems unlikely.

"This opinion could lead to steps like overturning the birth control cases or overturning any other set of rights that are based on the same constitutional provisions that are struck down basically in this draft opinion," said Baldwin. "So I think we have a new day, new circumstances."

Baldwin supports getting rid of the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster rule, but Democrats would still need help passing a new law.

Baldwin has a bill that would protect women's access to abortions, but in February it fell short of getting past the filibuster.

"I'm a co-author of the Women's Health Protection Act, which the Senate will take up and debate again and vote on next week. I believe that we should abolish the filibuster or reform it in order to be able to pass that bill."

We have reached out Republican Senator Ron Johnson for an interview, but have not heard back.

