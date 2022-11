PEWAUKEE — A plane carrying dozens of dogs made an emergency landing at Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee on Tuesday, the Jefferson County Humane Society told TMJ4 News.

The humane society said it was on the scene because the plane had dogs on the flight.

Details on what led to the landing and any injuries have not been released.

