Places to buy Bucks NBA Championship gear

Stephanie Haines
Posted at 12:12 AM, Jul 21, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Bucks just became NBA Champions, and you can already buy championship gear. Here are some places you can do that.

Bucks Pro Shop: Plenty of people filled the shop after the game ended buying hats and shirts.

Dick's Sporting Goods: A TMJ4 producer said they saw around 50 people waiting in line to get championship merchandise at a Grafton location. Other stores will likely be carrying gear too.

NBA.com: This is where you can shop official championship gear.

Lids: There are locations at the Southridge and Mayfair Malls that could carry Bucks gear.

