Places to buy Bucks NBA Championship gear

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks just became NBA Champions, and you can already buy championship gear. Here are some places you can do that.
Bucks Pro Shop: Plenty of people filled the shop after the game ended buying hats and shirts.
Dick's Sporting Goods: A TMJ4 producer said they saw around 50 people waiting in line to get championship merchandise at a Grafton location. Other stores will likely be carrying gear too.
NBA.com: This is where you can shop official championship gear.
Lids: There are locations at the Southridge and Mayfair Malls that could carry Bucks gear.