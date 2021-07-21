Places to buy Bucks NBA Championship gear

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks just became NBA Champions, and you can already buy championship gear. Here are some places you can do that.

Bucks Pro Shop: Plenty of people filled the shop after the game ended buying hats and shirts.

Dick's Sporting Goods: A TMJ4 producer said they saw around 50 people waiting in line to get championship merchandise at a Grafton location. Other stores will likely be carrying gear too.

NBA.com: This is where you can shop official championship gear.

Lids: There are locations at the Southridge and Mayfair Malls that could carry Bucks gear.

